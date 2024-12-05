Student Unrest: NSUI's Fight for Youth Rights

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) launched a protest march on Thursday, aiming to highlight pressing concerns affecting students and youth. Their action sought to address unemployment, scholarship irregularities, and educational issues, advocating for governmental accountability.

The protest, dubbed 'Sansad Gherao', began at Jantar Mantar but was halted by police en route to Parliament due to lack of requisite permissions. Twenty-five protesters were detained momentarily, according to officials, who emphasized the need for law and order during such events.

NSUI representatives, including national president Varun Choudhary, criticized the government's priorities, accusing it of favoring corporate over educational interests. The protest spotlighted issues such as educational funding cuts, the Agnipath scheme, and regional instability, urging continued advocacy for student rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)