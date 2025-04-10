Security Tightens Around Court As 26/11 Suspect Extradited

In preparation for the court appearance of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Delhi Police removed media personnel and the public from Patiala House courts, emphasizing security risks.

As media were asked to vacate, the police ensured the court area remained empty. Advocates Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann arrived but refrained from commenting.

Citing security and safety issues, police restricted access to the courtroom, stating that no one would be allowed entry. Rana, associated with David Coleman Headley, is headed to India as his extradition case was dismissed by the US Supreme Court on April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)