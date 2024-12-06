Vector Consulting Group hires 21 interns from IIM, XLRI

Summer interns to work on assignments which can be completed in 2 months, giving them exposure to consulting as a domain National, December 06, 2024: Vector Consulting Group, a leading homegrown management consulting company in India, has recently recruited 21 interns from the top B-schools in the country. The company concluded their campus recruitment by hiring from the following campuses: IIM-A, IIM-M, IIM-C, IIM-I, and XLRI.

''Our summer internship program has witnessed remarkable growth, with a substantial increase in the cohort size to 21 interns this year. We look forward to welcoming this talented group to our organisation,'' said Sayan Chakrabarty, CHRO, Vector Consulting Group.

''Our summer interns work directly with project managers and partners in the firm, which offers them an invaluable, first-hand view of the consulting domain. Assignments that can be completed during the 2-month internship period, along with shadowing and guidance from project managers, are selected. These assignments act both as a platform for professional development and a great testing ground. For many, this may be a first foray into the world of consulting, and they are able to determine their fitment in this domain. We believe this is the much-needed exposure that summer programs are designed for.'' he added.

Over the years, Vector's distinctive people practices have set it apart in the competitive consulting space. The company has been expanding its summer program over the years and believes it will create a win-win for the students and the organisation.

About Vector Consulting Group: Founded in 2006, Vector is India's fastest-growing management consulting company. Vector has gone on to disrupt the consultancy space with its implementation-focused approach and its unique risk-sharing model of consulting—a first in the Indian consultancy space. With a consulting team of 200+ consultants, Vector Consulting Group is India's largest homegrown management consulting firm. Over the last 18 years, Vector has leveraged the principles of Scientific & Systems Thinking to develop innovative solutions for its clients. This, combined with the unique 'Skin-In-The-Game' approach to management consulting, has ensured that their 400+ clients achieve excellence and set new benchmarks in their industry segments.

Vector assists companies in operations, supply chain & distribution, retail and B2B sales, new product development and project management, in auto, retail, pharma, textile, FMCG, engineering, and EPC industry sectors. Vector's clients include Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motors, Royal Enfield, Kirloskar Oil Engines, JK Tyre, Amararaja, Arvind Fashions, Raymond Textiles, JSPL, Jindal Stainless, ISMT, CenturyPly, Bajaj Electricals, Pidilite, Polycab, Kellogg's, Linc, Dollar industries, VIP Industries, L&T Heavy Engineering, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej and Boyce, LMW, Everest, Lupin, Glenmark, Ajanta Pharma, Intas, Strides and many more.

