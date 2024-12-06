Left Menu

Odisha: Probe ordered after viral video shows boy tied to school gate, getting thrashed by teachers

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:53 IST
An investigation was ordered on Friday after the video of a seven-year-old boy getting thrashed by teachers after being tied to the school's main gate went viral on social media, an Odisha government official said.

The incident happened at a private English medium school in the Marshaghai police station area in Kendrapara district on November 25 but came to light after photos and videos of the incident went viral, triggering outrage among the people.

The boy was punished for allegedly creating disturbances in the classroom. Block Education Officer (BEO) Prafulla Kumar Swain said the principal of the school was issued a show cause notice.

''It's an unfortunate incident. An inquiry has been started. The principal of the school has been issued a show cause notice. Action will be taken after the inquiry process is complete in a day or two,'' he said.

The state government banned corporal punishment in schools in September 2004.

