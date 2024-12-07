Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047: Transforming Education and Economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision 2047, focusing on increasing state income to USD 43,000 annually—15 times the current rate. Addressing a Mega Parent-Teacher meeting, he emphasized education's role in wealth creation.

Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for its payment dues in the education sector and lack of teacher recruitment. With over 44,000 government schools, he stressed the importance of connecting parents and teachers to improve educational standards.

The initiative holds potential for Guinness World Records recognition, with participation from 1.20 crore parents, teachers, and students statewide. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan joined the event, underscoring the administration's commitment to educational reform.

