Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047: Transforming Education and Economy
Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision 2047 aims to increase the average annual income in Andhra Pradesh to USD 43,000, significantly boosting educational quality. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stresses the creation of wealth through education. A Mega Parent-Teacher meeting highlights connectivity between parents and teachers, attacking the previous government for educational shortcomings.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision 2047, focusing on increasing state income to USD 43,000 annually—15 times the current rate. Addressing a Mega Parent-Teacher meeting, he emphasized education's role in wealth creation.
Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for its payment dues in the education sector and lack of teacher recruitment. With over 44,000 government schools, he stressed the importance of connecting parents and teachers to improve educational standards.
The initiative holds potential for Guinness World Records recognition, with participation from 1.20 crore parents, teachers, and students statewide. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan joined the event, underscoring the administration's commitment to educational reform.
