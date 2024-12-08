Delhi Public School Sparks Innovation with Math and Science Fests

Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar recently organized two hallmark events: 'Math-e-Vaganza', a Math Fest, and 'Sci-Spark', an inter-school competition. The initiatives aim to cultivate critical thinking and innovation within the student community, the school announced in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Defence Secretary R.K. Singh underscored the significance of critical thinking and problem-solving for both personal and national advancement. He noted, 'It is heartening to see young learners actively engaged in hands-on activities, reflecting India's vision for a progressive and innovative future.'

The school's Headmistress, Vinita Gupta, emphasized that Math-e-Vaganza is specially designed to inspire creative and critical thinking. Students expressed that the event was both enriching and enjoyable, with Armaan Dabaas sharing his amazement at discovering the creative facets of Mathematics, while Naaz Bhatia appreciated the new perspectives gained for problem-solving.

