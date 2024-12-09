Tragic Fall from Fourth Floor: Two Students Die in Delhi
Two students tragically died after falling from their PG accommodation's fourth floor in Delhi's Rohini. The victims were identified as Ishaan and Harsh, both BBA students from prestigious institutions. Initially thought to be a jump, police are investigating further into the incident.
Two students succumbed to fatal injuries after falling from the fourth floor of their paying guest accommodation in Delhi's Rohini area, authorities confirmed on Monday. Initial reports suggested that the students had jumped from the building, further deepening the mystery.
The deceased, identified as Ishaan from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Harsh from Delhi's Palam Colony, were pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degrees from Delhi Technological University and Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology respectively. The tragic event was reported to police through a PCR call received at 1:10 am at KNK Marg police station, alerting them that two boys had plummeted from a building's terrace.
Upon reaching the scene, police discovered that the students had likely fallen out of a window in their fourth-floor accommodation room. A senior officer stated that a detailed investigation is currently in progress to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.
