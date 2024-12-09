Nurturing Growth: A Call for Harmonious Development with Nature

On Monday, former ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar delivered a compelling message about the significance of a development model that respects the environment. Speaking at the National Institute of Technology's convocation in Arunachal Pradesh, Kumar stressed the importance of sustainable growth that aligns with natural surroundings.

He urged graduates to build on the foundational knowledge gained through continuous learning, warning that without it, they risk falling behind in a rapidly changing world. Emphasizing technology's transformative power, Kumar cautioned the students to consider its deeper implications amidst the rapid growth of gadgets in daily life.

Kumar underlined India's ability to offer solutions without seeking economic gain, showcasing its global leadership potential. He praised the contributions from families and faculty that have shaped the graduates' journeys and encouraged them to seize opportunities in an economically thriving India.

