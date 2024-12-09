CUET 2025: Evolution of a Standardized University Admission Test

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is set to undergo a series of changes for its 2025 iteration, following an expert review, according to Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

An expert committee has been tasked by the UGC to scrutinize the conduct of both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) CUET exams. This initiative stems from past feedback and is aimed at enhancing the examination experience for examinees.

The UGC plans to release a draft proposal of the revised guidelines for CUET 2025, inviting input from key stakeholders such as students, educators, and institutions. This move is part of CUET's objective to provide fair and standardized admission opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)