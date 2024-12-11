Smart India Hackathon 2024 Grand Finale Inaugurated Showcasing Innovation and Creativity

The Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, virtually inaugurated the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 today. Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, graced the event in person. The event also saw participation from the Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Shri Sanjay Kumar; Chairperson of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe; Vice Chairman of AICTE, Dr. Abhay Jere, and other key officials. Academicians, students, and mentors from 51 centers across the country joined the inauguration virtually, underscoring the massive scale of this national initiative.

The 7th edition of SIH, held from December 11-15, 2024, features a nonstop 36-hour Software Edition Hackathon alongside a Hardware Edition running for five days. This year's event has set new records, with over 49,000 teams of students and mentors advancing to the national level, addressing more than 250 real-world problem statements submitted by 54 Ministries, State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings, and private industries.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, in his inaugural address, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for inspiring the creation of SIH. "The Smart India Hackathon has become a hotspot for innovation and creativity, enabling students to solve pressing challenges and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat," he said. Shri Pradhan emphasized the role of India's youth as the driving force behind the nation’s aspirations to emerge as a 21st-century knowledge economy and a global growth engine.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the transformative impact of SIH on nurturing young talent, turning challenges into opportunities, and fostering inclusivity. Noting a significant rise in female participation, with mandatory representation of at least one female member per team, he remarked, "Gender equality is not merely a goal but a necessity for sustainable progress." He also praised the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell for fostering a culture of self-reliance and entrepreneurship among students.

Shri Sanjay Kumar echoed the sentiment, emphasizing how the hackathon fosters collectivism and innovation. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, where self-reliance extends beyond material resources to encompass independent thought.

Key Themes and Problem Statements

This year's hackathon features 17 themes aligned with national priorities, such as Healthcare, Smart Technologies, Agriculture & Food, Disaster Management, and Education & Skill Development. Highlighted problem statements include:

“Enhancing Images of Darker Regions on the Moon” presented by ISRO.

“Developing a Real-Time Ganga Water Quality Monitoring System” using AI and IoT, proposed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

“Creating a Smart Yoga Mat Integrated with AI”, proposed by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Massive Participation and Growth

SIH 2024 has seen remarkable growth compared to previous years. The number of internal hackathons held at the institute level rose by 150%, from 900 in 2023 to over 2,247 in 2024. More than 86,000 teams participated at the institute level, and 49,000 of these advanced to the national level.

The Road Ahead

Launched in 2017, SIH has become one of India’s most celebrated platforms for innovation, with previous editions producing solutions that have evolved into successful startups. The initiative continues to inspire youth to tackle real-world problems, empowering them to contribute to nation-building and global progress.

By providing students with a unique opportunity to collaborate with government bodies and industry leaders, the Smart India Hackathon reinforces India's commitment to a youth-led development model, innovation, and inclusivity.