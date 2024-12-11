Rajasthan Set for Global Language Transformation with New Tech Lab

The Indian government is planning to launch an advanced technology-enabled language lab in Rajasthan. The state is encouraged to select five international languages for its youth, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's announcement on Wednesday.

During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Pradhan emphasized the pivotal role of language in the National Education Policy. He urged the Rajasthan government to select the languages they wish to emphasize, assuring support through establishments like Rajasthan Central University, NIT Jaipur, and IIT Jodhpur.

Highlighting Rajasthan's vast mineral resources and skilled populace, Pradhan noted that the state's educational infrastructure is already notable. He projected that Rajasthan is poised to become a knowledge-based economy, driving national prosperity by nurturing job creators through its entrepreneurial heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)