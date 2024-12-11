Left Menu

Rajasthan Set for Global Language Transformation with New Tech Lab

The Indian government plans to establish an advanced technology-enabled language lab in Rajasthan, empowering the state to teach youth any five international languages. This initiative, announced by Union Education Minister Dharmedra Pradhan, aims to bolster Rajasthan's economic potential, emphasizing language skills as part of the National Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:34 IST
Rajasthan Set for Global Language Transformation with New Tech Lab
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is planning to launch an advanced technology-enabled language lab in Rajasthan. The state is encouraged to select five international languages for its youth, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's announcement on Wednesday.

During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Pradhan emphasized the pivotal role of language in the National Education Policy. He urged the Rajasthan government to select the languages they wish to emphasize, assuring support through establishments like Rajasthan Central University, NIT Jaipur, and IIT Jodhpur.

Highlighting Rajasthan's vast mineral resources and skilled populace, Pradhan noted that the state's educational infrastructure is already notable. He projected that Rajasthan is poised to become a knowledge-based economy, driving national prosperity by nurturing job creators through its entrepreneurial heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024