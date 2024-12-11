Allahabad High Court Mandates Inclusive Development for Children with Disabilities
The Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance educational, medical, and other facilities for children with disabilities across districts. This decision came as a teacher requested transfer to a district with better support systems for her autistic son. The court highlighted inadequacies and urged immediate action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh government to upgrade educational, medical, and support facilities for children with disabilities in all districts.
The ruling was prompted by a petition from a government school teacher in Etah, seeking a transfer due to inadequate support in the district for her autistic son.
Despite requests for transfers to better-equipped areas like Noida, the court emphasized comprehensive state efforts to improve facilities and denied immediate transfers until the current academic session concludes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement