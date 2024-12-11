Allahabad High Court Mandates Inclusive Development for Children with Disabilities

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh government to upgrade educational, medical, and support facilities for children with disabilities in all districts.

The ruling was prompted by a petition from a government school teacher in Etah, seeking a transfer due to inadequate support in the district for her autistic son.

Despite requests for transfers to better-equipped areas like Noida, the court emphasized comprehensive state efforts to improve facilities and denied immediate transfers until the current academic session concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)