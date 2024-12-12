Left Menu

Unleashing Young Minds: Synquizitive Science Quiz Ignites Passion in Government Schools

Synquizitive, an annual science quiz by Syngene International, engages students from 200 government schools across Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada, and Hyderabad. In collaboration with Biocon Foundation and Agastya International Foundation, the quiz aims to inspire scientific curiosity and offers interactive learning opportunities to underserved communities, fostering critical thinking and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Syngene International Ltd. recently named the winners of its third annual science quiz, Synquizitive, which included students from over 200 government schools in Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada, and Hyderabad. Partnering with Biocon Foundation and Agastya International Foundation, the initiative screens young scientific talent across the region.

Beyond just a competition, Synquizitive aims to spark a love for science and bridge educational gaps. Volunteers from Syngene play crucial roles, mentoring and coaching students. Top percipient schools receive EdTech-equipped classrooms while individuals are awarded medals and prizes.

Main stakeholders attended the finale, emphasizing the quiz's role in nurturing curiosity. The program aligns with Syngene's corporate responsibility, enhancing science education and supporting young students. Launched in 2022, Synquizitive now reaches extensive school networks, encouraging a new generation towards scientific careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

