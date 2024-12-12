Left Menu

Student Protests Erupt at Mumbai University Over Alleged Mismanagement

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested at Mumbai University's Kalina campus, alleging administrative irregularities and mistreatment by the examination department. Complaints included delays in document issuance and misconduct towards female students. The ABVP accused the university of neglecting students' rights and suppressing their voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:37 IST
Student Protests Erupt at Mumbai University Over Alleged Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted at Mumbai University as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) launched a protest against alleged administrative lapses. They claim the university's examination department has failed to issue essential documents promptly, violating students' constitutional rights.

ABVP members allege that students raising concerns faced disciplinary notices instead of resolutions. They highlighted cases where officials reportedly mistreated female students, further fueling discontent.

The student body accuses the university of seeking to protect inefficient and corrupt officials, as allegations of hostel irregularities and other mismanagement issues come to light. The ongoing unrest poses questions about the institution's adherence to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024