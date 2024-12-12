Student Protests Erupt at Mumbai University Over Alleged Mismanagement

Controversy has erupted at Mumbai University as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) launched a protest against alleged administrative lapses. They claim the university's examination department has failed to issue essential documents promptly, violating students' constitutional rights.

ABVP members allege that students raising concerns faced disciplinary notices instead of resolutions. They highlighted cases where officials reportedly mistreated female students, further fueling discontent.

The student body accuses the university of seeking to protect inefficient and corrupt officials, as allegations of hostel irregularities and other mismanagement issues come to light. The ongoing unrest poses questions about the institution's adherence to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)