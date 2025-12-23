Pacific Drug Smuggling Strikes: A Controversial Campaign

The US military announced a deadly strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, attributing its actions to anti-drug smuggling operations and killing one individual.

According to US Southern Command, intelligence indicated the boat was on known narco-trafficking routes. Despite providing no evidence, a video shows the vessel catching fire following gunfire in what is suspected to be a missile strike.

The campaign, part of a broader effort to pressure Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro, draws significant criticism for potentially violating human rights and lacking proper justification. Concurrently, the US Coast Guard intensifies its efforts to intercept oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea.