Delhi Schools Shut Down Amid Bomb Threats Panic
Six schools in Delhi received bomb threats early Friday, causing panic among parents who rushed to pick up their children. Authorities declared previous threats as hoaxes. Following the latest threats, schools transitioned to online classes while police and bomb squads conducted checks at the sites.
In a startling sequence of events, six schools across Delhi faced bomb threats on Friday morning, setting off a wave of panic among parents and students. With memories of a previous hoax in December still fresh, authorities acted swiftly to ensure safety.
Bomb detection teams, police, and canine squads were dispatched in response to calls that began as early as 4:21 am. Parents, in a state of alarm, rushed back to schools to retrieve their children, compelling school administrations to pivot to online classes for the day.
Investigations are underway as the police attempt to trace the source of threats, noting that emails were sent during the early hours, hinting at school events before threatening with explosions. School officials collaborated closely with law enforcement to manage the situation and ensure student safety.
