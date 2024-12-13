Left Menu

Delhi Schools Shut Down Amid Bomb Threats Panic

Six schools in Delhi received bomb threats early Friday, causing panic among parents who rushed to pick up their children. Authorities declared previous threats as hoaxes. Following the latest threats, schools transitioned to online classes while police and bomb squads conducted checks at the sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:36 IST
Delhi Schools Shut Down Amid Bomb Threats Panic
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling sequence of events, six schools across Delhi faced bomb threats on Friday morning, setting off a wave of panic among parents and students. With memories of a previous hoax in December still fresh, authorities acted swiftly to ensure safety.

Bomb detection teams, police, and canine squads were dispatched in response to calls that began as early as 4:21 am. Parents, in a state of alarm, rushed back to schools to retrieve their children, compelling school administrations to pivot to online classes for the day.

Investigations are underway as the police attempt to trace the source of threats, noting that emails were sent during the early hours, hinting at school events before threatening with explosions. School officials collaborated closely with law enforcement to manage the situation and ensure student safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024