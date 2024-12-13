Left Menu

JGU Achieves Global Recognition in Online Learning

India’s O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been ranked No.1 globally in the inaugural Times Higher Education Online Learning Rankings 2024. JGU was awarded 'Gold' for its excellence in resources, engagement, outcomes, and environment, surpassing other globally prestigious universities in delivering online education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:08 IST
India's O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has achieved a remarkable milestone by being named the top-ranked university globally in the Times Higher Education Online Learning Rankings 2024. JGU received the prestigious 'Gold' accolade, standing out in key categories such as resources, engagement, outcomes, and environment.

Unlike traditional rankings, the THE Online Learning Rankings introduce a novel approach by grouping institutions into Gold, Silver, and Bronze based on multiple performance metrics. JGU's exemplary scores in metrics like student engagement, resource allocation, and program outcomes underscore its commitment to offering world-class online education.

This significant accomplishment reflects JGU's rapid ascent in the global higher education landscape, driven by its multidisciplinary programs, strategic international partnerships, and dedication to online learning excellence. JGU's continued focus on evolving its programs to meet the needs of a diverse global audience is set to further its impact and reach.

