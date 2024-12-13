Left Menu

Healthy Planet TGA Early Years: Pioneering Early Education Excellence

Healthy Planet TGA Early Years in Noida has been acclaimed as India's leading preschool by the Cfore Pre School Rankings 2024. The institution is celebrated for its holistic approach to early education, innovative curriculum, and strong family collaborations, setting new benchmarks for early learning environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:50 IST
Esteemed for its groundbreaking methods in early childhood education, the school offers a 40,000-square-foot space designed for 180 students, featuring nature-inspired play areas and co-working spaces for parents. It prioritizes a healthy atmosphere with an advanced air purification system and emphasizes personalized attention with a 6:1 student-to-teacher ratio.

With a child-led learning philosophy, Healthy Planet TGA Early Years encourages independence and curiosity among young learners. The school's Healthy Planet Learning Lab has globally influenced educational practices, aligning with the school's recognition across ten critical educational parameters, including Teacher Competence and Pedagogy. Co-founder Dr. Arunabh Singh highlights the institution's commitment to innovation and excellence in early education.

