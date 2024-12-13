Recurring Hoax: Delhi Schools Face Fresh Bomb Threats
Over 30 schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats via email, prompting extensive security checks by multi-agency teams. Despite thorough investigations, nothing suspicious was discovered. This incident follows similar threats made weeks prior. Authorities suspect the emails, sent from abroad, are a hoax.
More than 30 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email in the early hours Friday, triggering a multi-agency search. Officials said nothing suspicious was uncovered after an extensive investigation.
These threats come shortly after 44 schools got similar emails on December 9, which were later declared hoaxes by police. Despite no leads on the perpetrators, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has registered a case of criminal intimidation and conspiracy.
With Delhi witnessing over 250 similar threats earlier, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern over the recurring incidents. Security checks were conducted at multiple schools, and the emails were traced back to foreign sources. Authorities are working to ensure student safety and continue investigations.
