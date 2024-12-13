Odisha Inspires Future Astronomers with YATS Initiative
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the state's commitment to promoting science among children, praising over 71,000 participants in the Young Astronomer Talent Search. The event, themed 'Will Space be Your Next Travel Destination?', celebrates the achievements of ISRO and encourages students to explore careers in astronomy.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Friday that the state government is dedicated to fostering an early interest in science among children.
Speaking after honoring the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) winners at Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Majhi highlighted the importance of cultivating scientific thought from the school level.
Majhi praised the world-renowned research of Samanta in astronomy and space science as a source of inspiration. Organized by Tata Steel in partnership with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, YATS attracted participation from over 71,000 students statewide. Tata Steel-Kalinganagar's VP Rajiv Kumar noted that YATS has been enhancing scientific curiosity for nearly two decades, inspiring students to explore space careers. This year's theme, 'Will Space be Your Next Travel Destination?', aligns with ISRO's achievements. Winners will visit an ISRO facility to learn from leading space scientists.
