West Bengal's Education Struggle: Navigating Legal and Humanitarian Challenges

In a critical move to stabilize West Bengal's education system, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant called on teachers to remain committed to their roles amidst legal and social turmoil. With the Supreme Court recently voiding over 25,000 jobs, Pant assured educators of the government's plans to file a review petition to reclaim lost ground.

Tensions flared when teachers clashed with police outside a District Inspector of Schools' office, prompting Pant to urge educators to steer clear of confrontations. He emphasized the importance of adhering to legal channels to resolve disputes, highlighting the state's commitment to viewing the situation through both legal and humanitarian lenses.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma acknowledged unfortunate police actions during the clashes but defended necessary measures to maintain law and order. The government and law enforcement stress the importance of communication and coordination with teachers to prevent future incidents, reiterating a readiness to facilitate peaceful assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)