Left Menu

Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Revolutionizes Education Infrastructure

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains launched projects worth Rs 4.25 crore in Amritsar and Tarn Taran under the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative. With a focus on border-area schools, the plan includes renovations, new classrooms, and educational facilities. The initiative aims to uplift educational standards in over 12,000 government schools through significant infrastructure investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:05 IST
Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Revolutionizes Education Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated educational projects valued at Rs 4.25 crore in Amritsar and Tarn Taran as part of the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative. The minister visited schools in border areas and unveiled developments including renovated classrooms and new toilet blocks.

During his visit, Bains emphasized the state government's commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure, a process supported by Rs 2,000 crore aimed at transforming 12,000 government schools. This ambitious 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative seeks to bolster the academic environment with substantial budget allocations.

Highlighting the efforts in border-area educational upliftment, the minister addressed criticisms from political adversaries, urging the focus to remain on creating opportunities for underprivileged students. New investments in smart classrooms, science labs, and additional teaching staff underscore the state's dedication to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025