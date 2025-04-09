Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Revolutionizes Education Infrastructure

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated educational projects valued at Rs 4.25 crore in Amritsar and Tarn Taran as part of the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative. The minister visited schools in border areas and unveiled developments including renovated classrooms and new toilet blocks.

During his visit, Bains emphasized the state government's commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure, a process supported by Rs 2,000 crore aimed at transforming 12,000 government schools. This ambitious 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative seeks to bolster the academic environment with substantial budget allocations.

Highlighting the efforts in border-area educational upliftment, the minister addressed criticisms from political adversaries, urging the focus to remain on creating opportunities for underprivileged students. New investments in smart classrooms, science labs, and additional teaching staff underscore the state's dedication to progress.

