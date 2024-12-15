India Shines at UCMAS International Competition 2024

Left Menu

India emerged as the top performer at the UCMAS International Competition 2024, impressively securing the most awards across various age groups. With 6,000 students from 30 countries attending, Indian participants claimed over 1,250 trophies. The event celebrated skills like creativity, visual memory, and focus in young learners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:17 IST
India has achieved remarkable success at the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) International Competition 2024, claiming the highest number of awards in both individual and team categories. Participants aged 6-13 from around the world convened for the event, hosted in Delhi, which saw Indian contestants winning over 1,250 trophies.

The competition drew 6,000 students from 30 countries and attracted more than 15,000 visitors, including parents and supporters. Alexan Wong, CEO of UC International Corporation, praised the platform for inspiring global youth to develop critical skills such as creativity and focus. The UCMAS program integrates traditional abacus techniques with modern teaching methodologies, benefitting over three million children globally.

Snehal Karia, CEO and President of UCMAS India, expressed pride in India's accomplishments and commitment to fostering a strong foundation in mathematics for young learners. The event, which marked 25 years of UCMAS in India, highlighted the importance of enhancing cognitive skills and preparing students for global competitiveness. Former Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi also attended, lauding the young participants' efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

