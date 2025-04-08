Left Menu

Delhi Education Minister Criticizes AAP's School Governance Amid Fee Hike Protests

Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, criticized the AAP's educational policies after visiting schools with infrastructure issues. Amid fee hike protests, he vowed action against private schools increasing fees without approval. Sood emphasized addressing past shortcomings in school facilities while ensuring compliance with regulatory norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amidst rising concerns over school infrastructure and escalating private school fees. During his inspection of educational facilities in the national capital, Sood highlighted shortcomings in school renovations, specifically citing issues in Patparganj Vidhan Sabha.

Sood expressed disappointment over AAP's claims of an educational revolution, asserting that only two schools were developed under the previous government. He lamented the 1.5-year delay in addressing crucial renovation requests, stating, "This is the reality they don't want to share. Our focus is not on blame but on urgent action to rectify these conditions."

Amid mounting parental protests against increased school fees, Sood promised stringent measures against private institutions raising fees without Directorate of Education permissions. He announced the formation of a committee, led by CM Rekha Gupta, to audit schools and curb regulatory violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

