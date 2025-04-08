Left Menu

Supreme Court Curtails CBI Probe on West Bengal Education Controversy

The Supreme Court has overruled part of a Calcutta High Court decision, eliminating the CBI's probe into the creation of supernumerary posts in West Bengal. However, the CBI investigation into the appointment of 25,753 teachers in state-run schools, deemed 'vitiated,' will still proceed.

The Supreme Court has overturned a segment of the Calcutta High Court's ruling that mandated a CBI investigation into the creation of supernumerary posts in West Bengal's educational sector.

The court clarified, however, that the CBI will continue its investigation into the appointments of 25,753 teachers and staff across state-run and aided schools, which has been described as a flawed process.

A judicial panel led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar had previously nullified these appointments, labeling the process as 'vitiated and tainted.'

