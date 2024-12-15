Tragedy Strikes Naharlagun: Overhead Tank Collapse Claims Students' Lives

A tragic incident unfolded at St. Alphonsa School in Naharlagun as three students died when an overhead tank collapsed. The students were preparing for examinations in close proximity to the tank on that fateful Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed profound condolences, pledging that those responsible for the disaster will face justice. He further promised ex gratia support for the affected families and aid for the injured.

The local administration has taken decisive action, arresting five individuals, including the school's owner and principal. An FIR has been lodged, and an in-depth investigation is being conducted to determine the collapse's cause amid growing safety concerns from parents, who demand closure of the institution.

