Karnataka Education Commissioner Debunks School Trip Cancellation Rumors

The Karnataka Education and Literacy Commissioner has denied rumors of schools being ordered to cancel trips following a tragic incident at Murudeshwar beach. Despite a fake circular, no official order is in place. Schools are advised to ensure safety and proper supervision during educational excursions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Education and Literacy Commissioner has refuted circulating rumors claiming schools have been instructed to cancel trips due to recent events.

A fraudulent circular, styled to appear from the Department of Education, went viral on December 10, misleading school administrations.

In reality, the department has not issued such orders but emphasizes the need for stringent safety measures and adequate supervision during trips. Principals or assigned staff will be accountable for overseeing outings with care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

