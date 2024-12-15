Karnataka Education Commissioner Debunks School Trip Cancellation Rumors

The Karnataka Education and Literacy Commissioner has refuted circulating rumors claiming schools have been instructed to cancel trips due to recent events.

A fraudulent circular, styled to appear from the Department of Education, went viral on December 10, misleading school administrations.

In reality, the department has not issued such orders but emphasizes the need for stringent safety measures and adequate supervision during trips. Principals or assigned staff will be accountable for overseeing outings with care.

(With inputs from agencies.)