Bihar Exam Chaos: Re-tests Announced Amid Alleged Question Paper Leak
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced a re-examination for 6,500 candidates after protests over an alleged question paper leak. An official died during the chaos, leading to calls for strict action against the disruptors. Exams will be rescheduled exclusively for candidates at the affected center.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to hold a re-examination for approximately 6,500 candidates after disturbances erupted at an examination center in Patna due to an alleged question paper leak.
Ravi Manubhai Parmar, Chairman of BPSC, declared that the retest will only apply to those candidates who sat for the exam at Bapu Pariksha Parisar. This comes in response to chaos caused by some candidates on December 13, which tragically resulted in the death of an on-duty official by heart attack amid the protests.
In light of these events, a rigorous investigation is underway to identify and reprimand those responsible for the disruptions, with police registering FIRs and apprehending several suspects. Meanwhile, the district administration has submitted a report critical of the chaos at the examination site, suggesting serious charges might be brought against those found guilty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BPSC protest: Khan Sir released from Patna's Gardanibagh police station
Unraveling the Chaos: Khan Sir's Stand Amidst BPSC Protests
Bihar: Mild lathicharge by police to disperse protesting BPSC aspirants in Patna
BPSC exam: Police caution aspirants against rumours, fraud calls
BPSC Protests: No Extension for December 13 Exam