Bihar Exam Chaos: Re-tests Announced Amid Alleged Question Paper Leak

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced a re-examination for 6,500 candidates after protests over an alleged question paper leak. An official died during the chaos, leading to calls for strict action against the disruptors. Exams will be rescheduled exclusively for candidates at the affected center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:28 IST
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to hold a re-examination for approximately 6,500 candidates after disturbances erupted at an examination center in Patna due to an alleged question paper leak.

Ravi Manubhai Parmar, Chairman of BPSC, declared that the retest will only apply to those candidates who sat for the exam at Bapu Pariksha Parisar. This comes in response to chaos caused by some candidates on December 13, which tragically resulted in the death of an on-duty official by heart attack amid the protests.

In light of these events, a rigorous investigation is underway to identify and reprimand those responsible for the disruptions, with police registering FIRs and apprehending several suspects. Meanwhile, the district administration has submitted a report critical of the chaos at the examination site, suggesting serious charges might be brought against those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

