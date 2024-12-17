Temporary Guest Teacher Policy Creates Stir in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government is facing backlash over its policy to recruit guest teachers on a temporary basis, an initiative introduced to cover for regular subject teachers during their absence. State Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated that this measure ensures that students' education continues uninterrupted when regular teachers are on leave.

This statement was made following a protest by unemployed youth outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla, demanding the policy's withdrawal. Minister Thakur reassured that the guest teacher arrangement would not impede the recruitment of permanent teachers, with engagements limited to ten days a month.

The opposition BJP has criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of ignoring the need for permanent hires. However, Minister Thakur countered, accusing the opposition of exaggeration and noting that the government is in the process of recruiting 15,000 personnel for the Education Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)