Left Menu

Temporary Guest Teacher Policy Creates Stir in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's temporary guest teacher policy, aimed at addressing teacher shortages during regular staff leaves, has sparked protests from unemployed youth. The government defends the measure as a stopgap solution, promising continuity in education and long-term recruitment efforts. Opposition parties criticize the initiative, deeming it insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:15 IST
Temporary Guest Teacher Policy Creates Stir in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is facing backlash over its policy to recruit guest teachers on a temporary basis, an initiative introduced to cover for regular subject teachers during their absence. State Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated that this measure ensures that students' education continues uninterrupted when regular teachers are on leave.

This statement was made following a protest by unemployed youth outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla, demanding the policy's withdrawal. Minister Thakur reassured that the guest teacher arrangement would not impede the recruitment of permanent teachers, with engagements limited to ten days a month.

The opposition BJP has criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of ignoring the need for permanent hires. However, Minister Thakur countered, accusing the opposition of exaggeration and noting that the government is in the process of recruiting 15,000 personnel for the Education Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024