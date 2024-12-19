Last Chance to Seize Management Opportunity: IBSAT 2024 Deadline Extended

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced an extension to the application deadline for the IBSAT 2024 exam, now set to close on December 23, 2024. This decision offers aspirants another opportunity to apply for the management programs should technical or personal reasons have prevented them earlier.

The IBSAT is a pivotal element for entry into MBA/PGPM courses across nine IBS campuses, aimed at evaluating candidates' skills in key management domains such as verbal ability and data interpretation. The examination format mirrors that of the CAT, providing a semblance of familiarity for participants.

Notably, IBS offers a remote proctored testing environment, eliminating travel burdens. Furthermore, the institution incentivizes performance with Rs 2 lakh scholarships for the top 500 candidates and boasts an outstanding placement record exceeding 95% for 2024, marked by lucrative international packages.

(With inputs from agencies.)