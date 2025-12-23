Crackdown on Illicit Chinese Manja and Drug Trafficking in Gujarat

In a significant pre-Uttarayan crackdown, the Ahmedabad Rural Police's Special Operations Group has successfully disrupted a substantial operation involving the illegal manufacture and sale of banned Chinese manja, with material seized valued at ₹2.34 crore across various sites in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The coordinated raids, triggered by intelligence from the Sanand Police Station, were executed in Sanand, Bavla, Vadtaman, Koth, and Anand. Police uncovered over 52,000 reels of illegally produced Chinese manja, alongside vehicles, communication devices, equipment, and raw materials crucial to the production process.

Further investigations led to the arrest of four individuals in Sanand, significant seizures in Bavla and near Vadtaman Chowkdi, and a major bust at an illegal factory in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. A separate operation by the Gujarat Police's State Monitoring Cell resulted in methamphetamine seizures worth ₹10.86 lakh and the arrest of three alleged traffickers in Mehsana.