Kothapet Protests: Vishva Hindu Parishad demands firm Indian response to minority attacks in Bangladesh

In Hyderabad, several Hindu organisations led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protested in Kothapet on Tuesday to condemn the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Vishva Hindu Parishad representatives said they are prepared to escalate their protests if no concrete steps are taken soon. During the protest, leaders also raised concerns about the local presence of illegal immigrants, warning of further agitation if the state government fails to address the security risks posed by infiltrators. Shashidhar, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National spokesperson, said," Atrocities are being done against Hindus in Bangladesh. The government of India should take strict action for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh. Bangladesh infiltrators and Rohingyas in large numbers are living in Bhagya Nagar. If the state government doesn't take any action, then VHP will announce an action."

On Tuesday, Bangladesh expressed grave concern over alleged attacks on its diplomatic missions in India. It summoned the Indian High Commissioner to protest the incidents in New Delhi and Siliguri, according to a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement. "Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance", it added.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry cited alleged threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security. "The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents, to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure safety and security of Bangladesh's diplomatic missions and related facilities in India", the statement said.

"The Government of Bangladesh expects the Government of India to immediately take appropriate steps in accordance with its international and diplomatic obligations to safeguard the dignity and security of diplomatic personnel and establishments", it said.Bangladesh has suspended visa operations in Delhi and Siliguri, citing security concerns, a foreign ministry official told ANI. India on Sunday dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. (ANI)

