PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress-Free Exam Celebrations
The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in January 2025. This event is designed to alleviate exam stress and promote celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, answering their questions. Registration is open on MyGov.in until January 14, 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Union Education Ministry has announced that the eighth edition of PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will take place in January. Policymakers aim to reduce exam-related stress among students, parents, and teachers, transforming exam season into a celebratory 'utsav'.
Registration for PPC 2025, which allows students to engage directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opened on MyGov.in and will remain available until January 14. Modi takes the opportunity during the event to address students' concerns and offer guidance on handling the pressures of board exams.
Since its inception on February 16, 2018, at the Talkatora Stadium, PPC has grown significantly. The seventh edition featured a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and this year's lead-up will include various activities such as indigenous games, marathons, yoga sessions, and creative competitions, enhancing engagement nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
