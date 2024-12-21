Left Menu

University of Jammu Triumphs with NAAC A++ Accreditation

The University of Jammu has achieved the esteemed A++ grade in the NAAC accreditation, boasting a CGPA of 3.72. This accolade marks a significant improvement from the previous cycle's A+ grade. Celebrated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, this achievement showcases commitment to excellence in higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Jammu has reached a significant milestone by obtaining the prestigious A++ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation, achieving a remarkable cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.72 on a four-point scale, according to officials.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended warm congratulations to the vice-chancellor, faculty, staff, scholars, and students of the university, acknowledging this remarkable accomplishment.

Vice-Chancellor Umesh Rai expressed immense pride, noting that this achievement is a significant improvement from the university's last accreditation cycle, where it secured an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.51. He attributed the success to the collective efforts of the university community and emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary research and best practices in realizing their global academic and research excellence vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

