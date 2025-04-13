Odisha's Higher Education Revolution: New Act Promises Transformation

The introduction of the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024 marks a significant milestone in the state's higher education reform efforts. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati's approval of the bill, now in effect, is expected to bring transformative changes aimed at fortifying the academic landscape in Odisha.

The act introduces key reforms such as autonomy for universities in faculty recruitment, which will no longer be overseen by the Odisha Public Service Commission. Instead, dedicated committees comprising prominent educationists will expedite the recruitment process, aligning with curricular and discipline-specific demands.

Furthermore, the act revitalizes the role of the university senate and redefines the selection process for vice-chancellors. A three-member panel of distinguished educationists will oversee this process, while the age limit for vice-chancellors has been extended to 70 years. These reforms signify a new dawn for Odisha's higher education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)