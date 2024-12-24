Silent March in Zagreb: Calling for Safer Schools

In a somber demonstration of solidarity, hundreds of individuals marched silently through the streets of Zagreb, Croatia, on Monday. Their goal: to demand action following a fatal knife attack at a local school that left one dead and three others wounded.

Organized by teachers' unions, this march sought to pressure authorities into implementing stricter safety measures in Croatian schools. The movement has gained traction, with similar protests occurring across multiple cities and towns statewide.

The Ministry of Education responded by convening expert teams aimed at bolstering school security, hinting at potential new measures like locking doors and entry controls. Meanwhile, the incident's suspected perpetrator, a 19-year-old former student, was detained by police while self-harming.

