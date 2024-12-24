Left Menu

Silent March in Zagreb: Calling for Safer Schools

In Zagreb, Croatia, hundreds participated in a silent march to call for enhanced school safety after a tragic knife attack left one pupil dead and three others injured. The event, organized by teachers' unions, urged government intervention to prevent future incidents and highlighted concerns over school security.

Updated: 24-12-2024 00:52 IST
In a somber demonstration of solidarity, hundreds of individuals marched silently through the streets of Zagreb, Croatia, on Monday. Their goal: to demand action following a fatal knife attack at a local school that left one dead and three others wounded.

Organized by teachers' unions, this march sought to pressure authorities into implementing stricter safety measures in Croatian schools. The movement has gained traction, with similar protests occurring across multiple cities and towns statewide.

The Ministry of Education responded by convening expert teams aimed at bolstering school security, hinting at potential new measures like locking doors and entry controls. Meanwhile, the incident's suspected perpetrator, a 19-year-old former student, was detained by police while self-harming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

