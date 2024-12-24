Transforming Management Education: CKGSB's Impact in Western China

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) successfully hosted the Western China MBA Professor Training Program in partnership with the China National MBA Education Supervisory Committee and Shantou University School of Business on December 17 and 18, 2024. Attendees included 58 professors from over 40 universities, predominantly from western China.

Since 2007, CKGSB's program has worked to address the educational gap between eastern and western China, training 372 professors from 155 universities across the nation by 2024. This year's training emphasized social innovation and the integration of business for good, a theme that many professors found lacking in their routines.

Professor Zhu Rui led the program, highlighting CKGSB's innovative approach toward education. Attendees left inspired by her teachings on balancing profits with social responsibilities and believed they gained a new perspective on bridging research with practice. This program, recognized in CKGSB's ESG reports and as a finalist for the China Social Impact Award, illustrates CKGSB's commitment to quality education and reducing inequalities through strategic partnerships with government, NGOs, and business schools.

