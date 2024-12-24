Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen attend book launch event in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) here on Tuesday announced the launch of "Flight of the Eagle", a coffee table book that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the institution. A press release from the HPS said the book, which highlights the school's century-long legacy of academic excellence, cultural achievements, and societal impact, was officially launched at a special ceremony with two of the school's most distinguished alumni—Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe.

Created through extensive archival research and interviews with alumni, teachers, and staff, the book blends personal stories with historical insights, it said.

It not only offers a rare glimpse into the school's storied past but also looks forward, shedding light on HPS' future goals and the benchmarks it seeks to set in the coming years, it added.

