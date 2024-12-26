AI Empowering Students with Disabilities

Artificial intelligence is becoming a beacon of hope for students with learning disabilities, providing them with unique tools to overcome educational challenges. Across the United States, students like 14-year-old Makenzie Gilkison struggle with dyslexia, affecting their ability to spell and comprehend text. However, AI-powered assistive technologies are offering a new pathway to success.

The U.S. Education Department is prioritizing these innovations, requiring schools to consider tools like text-to-speech devices for students in need. This push aligns with new mandates from the Department of Justice, compelling institutions to ensure digital accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

While there are concerns about AI potentially replacing critical learning skills, experts like educational therapist Alexis Reid argue that it's about adapting to meet students where they are. The balancing act for educators is to harness AI's potential while maintaining academic integrity and fostering essential learning objectives.

