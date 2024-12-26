Left Menu

AI Empowering Students with Disabilities

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing education for students with disabilities by offering tailored assistive technologies. These tools are helping students like Makenzie Gilkison overcome challenges such as dyslexia, enabling them to excel in their studies. Schools and government bodies are focusing on making these technologies accessible to all students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:29 IST
AI Empowering Students with Disabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Artificial intelligence is becoming a beacon of hope for students with learning disabilities, providing them with unique tools to overcome educational challenges. Across the United States, students like 14-year-old Makenzie Gilkison struggle with dyslexia, affecting their ability to spell and comprehend text. However, AI-powered assistive technologies are offering a new pathway to success.

The U.S. Education Department is prioritizing these innovations, requiring schools to consider tools like text-to-speech devices for students in need. This push aligns with new mandates from the Department of Justice, compelling institutions to ensure digital accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

While there are concerns about AI potentially replacing critical learning skills, experts like educational therapist Alexis Reid argue that it's about adapting to meet students where they are. The balancing act for educators is to harness AI's potential while maintaining academic integrity and fostering essential learning objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024