Delhi Schools Introduce 'Science of Living' and 'Rashtraneeti' Courses

Delhi schools will incorporate new courses such as 'Science of Living' and 'Rashtraneeti' to teach students meditation, entrepreneurship, and governance. The curriculum focus includes yoga, artificial intelligence, and practical knowledge in business and citizenship. Courses aim to keep students updated with evolving technology and essential skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift in educational curriculum, Delhi schools are set to introduce new courses aimed at holistic development. The 'Science of Living' course will impart knowledge on meditation, yoga, and self-improvement.

Designed for students from kindergarten to class 10, this initiative by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) reflects a broader educational strategy. Additionally, the curriculum will also focus on emerging technologies by offering courses in artificial intelligence, ensuring students are equipped for the future.

Furthermore, new programs like 'Rashtraneeti' and 'New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEV)' are in the pipeline to teach governance and business skills, reshaping the educational landscape of Delhi. These changes aim to provide students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

