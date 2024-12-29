Manish Sisodia Unveils Ambitious Education Manifesto for Delhi Elections

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has unveiled the education manifesto for the Jangpura constituency ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The manifesto aims to elevate the education infrastructure, enhance opportunities for students, and actively involve parents and educators in shaping the children's future. Sisodia emphasized the intrinsic value of quality education, stating it is pivotal for familial and societal advancement.

The plan includes constructing two fully-equipped schools in Sarai Kale Khan and Hazrat Nizamuddin, alongside upgrading existing educational facilities. Additionally, the initiative advocates for adequate staffing, bolstered security, and seamless transportation needs in schools, while facilitating advanced teacher training programs both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)