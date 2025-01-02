Revamping NEET-UG: Expert Panel's Recommendations to Reform Exam Conduct

The Centre has committed to refining the NEET-UG examination process based on recommendations submitted by a seven-member expert panel. Appointed by the Supreme Court, this panel was tasked with identifying and rectifying lapses in examination security and management. The Centre intends to implement these recommendations after a comprehensive review.

The panel's expansion followed incidents such as a security breach at an examination center and issues in question paper handling. Among its responsibilities, the panel is set to enhance exam transparency and integrity, offering guidelines to prevent malpractices, and suggesting improvements in NTA practices.

With over 23 lakh students appearing for NEET-UG for admission into medical courses, the reforms are crucial. The changes are poised to safeguard the exam's integrity, ensuring a fair process for all participants while providing support and training to NTA staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)