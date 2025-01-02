Left Menu

Revamping NEET-UG: Expert Panel's Recommendations to Reform Exam Conduct

The Centre has announced its commitment to implementing recommendations from an expert panel on NEET-UG reforms. The panel's suggestions, aimed at improving exam security and transparency, will be executed after reviewing the NTA’s practices. The panel was expanded following multiple lapses in the previous examination process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:46 IST
Revamping NEET-UG: Expert Panel's Recommendations to Reform Exam Conduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has committed to refining the NEET-UG examination process based on recommendations submitted by a seven-member expert panel. Appointed by the Supreme Court, this panel was tasked with identifying and rectifying lapses in examination security and management. The Centre intends to implement these recommendations after a comprehensive review.

The panel's expansion followed incidents such as a security breach at an examination center and issues in question paper handling. Among its responsibilities, the panel is set to enhance exam transparency and integrity, offering guidelines to prevent malpractices, and suggesting improvements in NTA practices.

With over 23 lakh students appearing for NEET-UG for admission into medical courses, the reforms are crucial. The changes are poised to safeguard the exam's integrity, ensuring a fair process for all participants while providing support and training to NTA staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025