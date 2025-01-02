New Education Policy: A Path to Self-Reliance

The National Education Policy (NEP) prioritizes India's interests with a focus on skill-based learning, marking a shift from the outdated system introduced by British administrator Lord Macaulay. This transformation aligns with modern educational needs, according to Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade.

Addressing the 59th Devgiri Regional Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Rajasthan, Governor Bagade stressed the importance of self-reliance among students. He highlighted the necessity for developing intellectual and physical capabilities and nurturing a service-oriented mindset.

Describing the NEP as a product of input from 1,400 experts, Bagade noted its emphasis on ensuring talented individuals don't go hungry. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to ascend as a global leader, attributing this future to the energy and potential of the nation's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)