PM Modi Boosts Delhi's Education Infrastructure with New DU Campuses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stones for two new campuses of Delhi University and a college named after BJP ideologue Veer Savarkar. The initiative, unveiled during a virtual ceremony, represents a significant investment of over Rs 600 crore aimed at enhancing educational opportunities and modernizing facilities in the nation's capital.

The comprehensive development includes the new East Campus at Surajmal Vihar and the West Campus at Dwarka Sector 22, adding to DU's existing institutions in North and South Delhi. The East Campus, sprawling over 15.25 acres, will cost around Rs 373 crore and offers an extensive range of multidisciplinary courses, LLB, LLM, and an integrated five-year LLB program. With a built-up area of 59,618 square meters, the campus features 60 classrooms, multiple moot courts, computer labs, and student-friendly facilities such as cafeterias and common rooms.

The West Campus plans, initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 107 crore, aim to establish a new academic block in its first phase, providing 42 classrooms, state-of-the-art moot courts, and digital resources like a digital library. Complementing these campuses, the foundation for Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, was also laid, promising modern educational infrastructure with a focus on department libraries and conference amenities.

