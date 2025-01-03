Left Menu

PM Modi Boosts Delhi's Education Infrastructure with New DU Campuses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for two new Delhi University campuses and Veer Savarkar College. These projects, costing over Rs 600 crore, aim to expand educational infrastructure in Delhi. The new East and West campuses, and the college, feature cutting-edge facilities for students' academic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:58 IST
PM Modi Boosts Delhi's Education Infrastructure with New DU Campuses
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stones for two new campuses of Delhi University and a college named after BJP ideologue Veer Savarkar. The initiative, unveiled during a virtual ceremony, represents a significant investment of over Rs 600 crore aimed at enhancing educational opportunities and modernizing facilities in the nation's capital.

The comprehensive development includes the new East Campus at Surajmal Vihar and the West Campus at Dwarka Sector 22, adding to DU's existing institutions in North and South Delhi. The East Campus, sprawling over 15.25 acres, will cost around Rs 373 crore and offers an extensive range of multidisciplinary courses, LLB, LLM, and an integrated five-year LLB program. With a built-up area of 59,618 square meters, the campus features 60 classrooms, multiple moot courts, computer labs, and student-friendly facilities such as cafeterias and common rooms.

The West Campus plans, initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 107 crore, aim to establish a new academic block in its first phase, providing 42 classrooms, state-of-the-art moot courts, and digital resources like a digital library. Complementing these campuses, the foundation for Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, was also laid, promising modern educational infrastructure with a focus on department libraries and conference amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025