Delhi's Education Revolution: Transforming Opportunities for the Future

In a significant leap towards educational reform, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a state-of-the-art academic block in Jhilmil Colony on Friday. The move is part of the Delhi government's broader mission to enhance learning opportunities through modern infrastructure.

Atishi underscored the transformative impact of the new facility, which boasts 25 classrooms and six high-tech laboratories. These resources aim to propel students towards successful careers in fields like medicine and engineering, offering advanced study tools previously unavailable to them.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Nivas Goel highlighted the remarkable progress, citing the government's school pass rate improvement from 60% in 2014-15 to an impressive 95% today. Goel celebrated the students' growing academic and entrepreneurial achievements, marking a new era in education.

