Empowering the Future: Girls Lead NCC Expansion

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) sees a significant rise in girl cadet participation, making up 40% of its strength. With 917 girl cadets participating in the current Republic Day Camp, the NCC plans further expansions nationwide. Notably, international cadets will also join the camp under a Youth Exchange Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:14 IST
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is witnessing a rise in female participation, with women now constituting 40% of its cadets. This marks the highest representation of girl cadets in a Republic Day Camp to date, where 917 girl cadets out of 2,361 are part of the event.

NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh announced strategies for further expansion that aim to increase the total strength by three lakh nationwide. A key feature of this plan includes employing ex-servicemen for additional training.

The camp also welcomes cadets from 18 countries in a Youth Exchange Programme. Meanwhile, a new training syllabus including start-up exposure and drone training is on the horizon, reflecting the Corps' evolving educational approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

