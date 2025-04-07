Shiv Sena Criticizes LPG Price Hike Amidst Historical Controversies

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has fiercely criticized the central government's move to increase the price of domestic cooking gas by Rs 50 per cylinder. Drawing an unexpected historical comparison, Danve suggested that government loyalists should 'dig Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's grave' to welcome the price hike.

The increase in prices will see Ujjawala beneficiaries paying Rs 553 and general users Rs 853 for a 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. Additionally, CNG prices have risen by Re 1 per kg, a move aimed at shoring up government revenues amidst rising input costs, according to Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Danve's comments came as part of a broader narrative of discontent, with some sections of society demanding the relocation of Aurangzeb's grave in Khultabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The tensions highlight the intersection of current economic decisions with historical grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)