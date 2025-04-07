Left Menu

Haryana's Highway Boost: Connecting Ambala to Panchkula

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij announced plans to develop a national highway from Ambala to Panchkula. This project aims to improve connectivity and promote commerce, trade, and employment in the region. The highway will also link Haryana with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, boosting local industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:02 IST
The Haryana government is set to enhance connectivity between Ambala and Panchkula with the development of a new national highway, announced Transport Minister Anil Vij.

The proposed project features a four or six-lane highway starting from Baldev Nagar in Ambala to Khatoli village near Panchkula, aiming to speed up travel and commerce.

This initiative, backed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, also includes upgrading Ambala's roads, and promises to boost local trade and employment opportunities, with further links to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

