Haryana's Highway Boost: Connecting Ambala to Panchkula

The Haryana government is set to enhance connectivity between Ambala and Panchkula with the development of a new national highway, announced Transport Minister Anil Vij.

The proposed project features a four or six-lane highway starting from Baldev Nagar in Ambala to Khatoli village near Panchkula, aiming to speed up travel and commerce.

This initiative, backed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, also includes upgrading Ambala's roads, and promises to boost local trade and employment opportunities, with further links to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)