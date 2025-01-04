Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Students: A School Safety Campaign in Palghar

A school safety campaign in Palghar trained over 3500 tribal students in essential emergency response skills. Conducted by local authorities, the comprehensive program covered CPR, flood and earthquake survival, and fire response. Led by Vivekanand Kadam and Brijesh Kumar, it aimed to enhance student safety.

  India
  • India

A school safety campaign launched in Palghar has successfully trained more than 3,500 tribal students from six 'ashram shalas' in essential life-saving skills. Organized by the district's disaster management authority and the National Disaster Response Force, the initiative took place in the last week of December.

The training sessions focused on equipping students with invaluable knowledge in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), survival techniques during floods and earthquakes, and effective fire response methods. These essential skills are aimed at enhancing personal safety and preparedness among the young participants.

The campaign, spearheaded by Palghar District Disaster Management Authority chief Vivekanand Kadam and NDRF team commander Brijesh Kumar, reflects a strong commitment to the safety and well-being of tribal students in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

