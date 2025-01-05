Revolutionizing Education: Delhi's New Shooting Range
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a world-class 10-metre shooting range at Government School Number 3 in Kalkaji. The facility represents the transformation of the city's education system into what Atishi calls an 'education revolution'. The shooting range underscores efforts to make sports accessible despite high costs.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has inaugurated a state-of-the-art, 10-metre shooting range at Government School Number 3 in Kalkaji, marking a significant milestone in the city's educational transformation.
With 15 lanes and electronic target systems, the facility aims to provide students from Kalkaji and Govindpuri with access to world-class sports training, previously hindered by high costs and accessibility issues.
Highlighting the cost barriers in sports, Atishi expressed confidence that future students trained at this venue could become Olympic medallists, much like Manu Bhaker and Abhinav Bindra.
